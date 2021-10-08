Pay to win in FIFA: EA responds it’s the same in “real football” | Xbox one

The release of FIFA 22 was not a surprise this year either, but we did note that the monetization of FUT was criticized by many, and even more on this episode. The question comes up regularly on the table, but without regulation as Belgium has done – by associating loot boxes with a game of money / chance – EA does not seem determined to change its habits. Electronic Arts is answering the subject today through Eurogamer’s unfiltered questions.

Pay to Win in FIFA: “it’s like in the real world” for Electronic Arts

The interview is in English, but oh so interesting and enriching by the questions asked by the journalist Wesley Yin-Poole. If you can, we advise you to read it in its entirety to understand all the intricacies of the answers given by EA and the position taken by the publisher who seems to deny any problem.

Chris Bruzzo, Chief Experience Officer at EA, answered the thorny question of FIFA and loot boxes. After defending the development teams behind FIFA, Chris Bruzzo explains why there are loot boxes in FIFA. According to him, it is about “Strengthen the connection between real world sport and the game, the FIFA game you play.” Progress, commitment, it is built, as in a real world season “.

In fact, we’ve created these things over a long period of time to reflect what it feels like, the tough strategic choices you have to make when putting together a uniquely functioning team, like this team you want. manage and with whom you want to play. That’s why everything fits together like that. And let’s not forget that there is a transfer market.

The journalist then goes further and mentions that the problem with FIFA and loot boxes is that it is possible to buy things with real money and that this affects the gameplay, including in multiplayer mode. In other words, it is possible to pay to have more chances of winning. And Chris Bruzzo’s answer to that question is as scathing as it is very clear: “Just like in real world football”.

The reporter then bounces back saying it’s not quite true. In the real world of football, a club buys a player if they have enough money. While in FIFA, players spend real money for a chance to get that player. Although there is now a probability of obtaining system, the outcome is still not certain. “It’s not real football”, adds the journalist.

Without denying this point, Chris Bruzzo clarifies that 9 out of 10 FUT packs are obtained with FIFA points obtained by playing the game, without purchasing them. The journalist says he accepts that the majority of players do not spend money in FIFA, but the point is that it is still possible. “How can you deny this? “, he asks.

Well what you just said a minute ago is that in real football you can use resources to build the best possible team. And in our video game, you can use either FUT Points or FIFA Points. And 9 out of 10 packs are opened with FUT Points which are earned by players playing the game. And the other really important thing is that 78% of all FIFA 21 players never spend anything in the game.



While Electronic Arts says that paying is ultimately a choice on the part of the player, the reporter does not seem satisfied with the answer and deeply regrets that it is possible to pay to get better players and thus benefit from a advantage over online opponents.

Loot boxes considered to be a game of money and a danger for children

Then comes the issue of legislation and the danger of this type of mechanics in games, which some governments equate to gambling as can be found in a casino. The journalist then evokes a recent university study which was able to make a close link between loot boxes and gambling.

Chris Bruzzo retorts as other people confirm that loot boxes cannot be equated with gambling and that there is no consensus at this point on the subject.

We mentioned it on Xboxygen, the United Kingdom plans to classify loot boxes as gambling and Electronic Arts is therefore directly concerned. Chris Bruzzo confirms discussions are underway with government and other industry partners and says he is ready to “Commit to real solutions, because we are real people. “.

Rather than modifying the system at the source, Chris Bruzzo prefers to encourage parental controls or support initiatives such as Internet Matters or “massively increase awareness of the number of controls parents have on spending.” Several studies show that it is indeed children who are the most exposed to the risks and abuses that loot boxes can cause. And since FIFA is a game recommended for over 3s, this raises questions.

Chris Bruzzo says he works with Sony and Microsoft in particular so that minors cannot spend money on FIFA, but still it is. When the journalist asks why EA carried out an advertisement for the FIFA points in a magazine for children, Chris Bruzzo evokes an error on behalf of his teams in the process of validation. “We said it was a mistake. We make mistakes ”.

To move forward on all these subjects, Chris Bruzzo says he hears complaints, hears players and journalists on loot boxes. “I think we have to work on real solutions for these players who find themselves in an extreme situation where they have lost control of the time they spend there. I am okay. And once again, we are taking action. We don’t just talk. We act. “.

The journalist concludes by recalling the financial reports publicly shared by Electronic Arts which show the cash machine represented by FIFA’s FUT mode, and the loss that regulation would generate. Asked what EA would do if the British government legislated on the subject by classifying loot boxes as gambling, Chris Bruzzo said he was ready to come to the discussion table, without providing details.