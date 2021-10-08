Pierre Ménès regrets the lack of support

Guest of Estelle Midi, this Friday on RMC, the former star columnist of the Canal Football Club, Pierre Ménès, returned to the case of the sexual assaults which led to his departure from the encrypted channel.

More than three months after the officialization of his departure from Canal +, Pierre Ménès will make his media return in the coming days, with the launch of a platform dedicated to football. On this occasion, the former columnist of the Canal Football Club was invited this Friday from Estelle Midi, on RMC. And it was inevitably question of the facts which led to his departure from the encrypted channel, namely sexual assaults – proven or presumed – on female colleagues, highlighted in March 2021 in a documentary by Marie Portolano, “I am not not a bitch, I’m a journalist. “

A semester has passed since the explosion of the “Menes affair”, but the main party – who “thought of doing something stupid” – has not really changed his line of defense. If he says he regrets the forced kiss towards Francesca Antoniotti (and just this one), Ménès does not express remorse on the merits, and considers himself above all a victim of a cabal and of the current era. “On arrival what is this story? It’s the hatred of social networks, he blurted. The hatred and cowardice of social networks. (…) Why there was an update gap of Canal +? Because of social networks … “





“Even though I’m a hideous sexual pervert, many people have obviously missed me.”

Networks on which he has still found support lately, which would have encouraged him to make this return to the world of football. Support from strangers, but not from colleagues or colleagues. What he seems to regret.

“Even though I’m a horrible sexual pervert, a lot of people have obviously missed me,” he says. “It’s true that there was little public support. But I didn’t ask anyone for it. , we were in the middle of a manhunt. ” And to respond a few minutes later to a question about a possible feeling of abandonment: “Not by everyone, but I was let go, of course”.

A statement that is reminiscent of his previous settling of accounts remotely with his former friend of the CFC, Hervé Mathoux. “Him, he was there to show off when I was sick but when it was necessary to take out his c…, there was no one left”, he had launched in July.

According to an article in Les Jours published at the end of September, the internal Canal + investigation into the actions of Pierre Ménès would have made it possible to bring up seven testimonies. And the case could now go to court.