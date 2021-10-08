PlayStation: a “big remake” announced by Sony by the end of the year? A new lead emerges

Since the announcement of the takeover of Bluepoint Games by PlayStation, a recurring subject keeps coming back in the news, namely that a remake would be in the boxes of Sony. While some names are surfacing, that of Sly Cooper or Bloodborne has been mentioned, it is a completely different name that is talked about today.

Very often, communication from development studios is tight. As a result, it is complicated to extract major information from them, but sometimes there is a back door to learn more: look for actors, musicians or other people involved in the project. Today, that’s sort of how we learned some very interesting information about one of Sony’s upcoming announcements.

Indeed, it all started with an interview given by Irish folk singer, Éabha McMahon, also known by the stage name AVA, at the microphone of Irish radio WLR FM. During the show, she said she worked on an Irish language musical theme for Sony.. She was contacted by composer Michael McGlynn about a year ago, who told her that he was currently working on the music for a remake of a PlayStation game with his daughter, on vocals.

He told her that they (implied, the Sony teams) needed someone to write a song in the Irish language, and it was only natural that he came to her: the two artists having collaborated together in the past, notably within the Anúna group of which McGlynn was the founder. A fruitful collaboration, if we are to believe McMahon, which should soon be talked about, according to the singer.

(…) It’s a bit confidential because they don’t want it to come out. In fact, the name of the game is going to be announced at Christmas. I recently heard about it and was told and confirmed that it’s a big game which is great. So there will be an Irish language part in the game, it’s incredible ”- Éabha McMahon, singer and songwriter

A return of Xenogears?

One of the craziest tracks around this mysterious project is about the potential return of Xenogears. And for good reason: a tweet from Yasunori Mitsuda, the composer of the Chrono, Xeno or even Shadow Hearts franchises, where we can see McGlynn and her daughter. If this is just a coincidence, it is rather disturbing.





と い う わ け で 本 日 の レ コ ー デ ィ ン グ は ANÚNA (# ア ヌ ー ナ) マ イ ケ ル · マ ク グ リ ン さ ん の 娘 さ ん, ア シ ュ リ ン ち ゃ ん の レ コ ー デ ィ ン グ で す 🥰 始 ま る 前 に リ モ ー ト 写真 撮 影 も 行 い ま し た 📸 ア シ ュ リ ン ち ゃ ん に 歌 っ て い た だ き, マ イ ケ ル さ ん に デ ィ レ ク シ ョ ン を し て い た だ き ま す! 始 ま る 前 か ら テ ン シ ョ ン 爆 上 が り! Mau pic.twitter.com/FbabwULcOU – プ ロ キ オ ン ・ ス タ ジ オ (@PROCYONSTUDIO) August 30, 2021

Anyway, whether it is this saga or not, we should be definitively fixed by the end of the year and everything suggests, if one relies on the indications of McMahon, that this revelation could be made at the Game Awards 2021, whose ceremony takes place on December 9, around Christmas, given that Sony has not yet announced any event for this period.

Despite everything, it is, for the moment, only assumptions, around the title concerned, which are to be taken with great tweezers while waiting for the officialization from PlayStation: case to be continued!

to read also