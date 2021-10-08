PlayStation: an Irish singer teases a big exclusive remake which will be revealed soon, towards the return of Xenogears or Chrono Trigger?

The last PlayStation Showcase allowed us to discover some future productions of Playstation studios enticing, in addition to showing us more top names of the Ghostwire: Tokyo and God of War Ragnarök. But it may not be that Sony Interactive Entertainment are done with the revelations for 2021.



Irish singer Éabha McMahon, also known by her stage name AVA, said on the show The Lunchbox, on the radio WLRFM, which she had helped to produce a piece in Irish for the remake of a game Playstation. It would be a “headline”, about which she did not have much information, but which should be. revealed during the Christmas period : go to Game Awards 2021 of December 9?



Yes, so it happened about a year and a half ago – it was right after the start of the pandemic. Michael McGlynn got in touch with me and just said, ‘Look, we’re writing music for a remake of a PlayStation game’ – and he’s done a lot, he’s written a lot for different games that are very well known. But I’m actually not a player myself. Anyway, he said to me: ‘this is an Irish language song that they are looking for’. So I was really involved in writing the lyrics in the Irish language, his daughter sang on the track, and his wife arranged some of the choir parts, just like Michael. And he also worked with me on the linguistic side, so it was almost like a family effort. For a long time I was not allowed to really [en savoir plus] – you don’t know why you are writing, this is all sort of undisclosed because they don’t want it to come out. So it’s going to be announced on Christmas, the name of the game. I’ve heard about it now and it has been confirmed to me that it’s a big game, which is great! It will be an Irish language track in the game, which is great.



Michael McGlynn is also an Irish artistic director at the head of the choir ANÚNA, and he’s no stranger to the video game world. He composed the title Shadows of the Lowlands for Xenoblade Chronicles II (available for € 44.99 at Fnac), and was present alongside composer Yasunori Mitsuda at a concert for the 20th anniversary of Xenogears. Was he called back by the same Yasunori Mitsuda to work on an unexpected remake? of Xenogears, or some other game in which he participated in the past of the temper of Chrono Trigger Where Chrono Cross ? Or is Michael McGlynn going to be on a much different project?

Only time will tell, but we will likely have the answer by the end of the year, hoping that Eabha McMahon is telling the truth.

