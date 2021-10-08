PlayStation: soon free PS4 and PS5 games ... if the COVID-19 crisis continues?

During the various lockdowns operated around the world, Sony launched the Play at Home initiative, making several games free on PlayStation. This system could make a comeback … on one condition, not necessarily the happiest.

The years 2020 and 2021 were obviously marked by the impact of COVID-19 and, on this point, there is no need to give you a rundown. A real turnaround in the health, social and economic situation which forced millions of people to remain confined: It was on this occasion that Sony took the initiative of Play at Home, with a selection of free games to encourage players to stay at home.

Play at Home back if the situation requires it

Jim Ryan, head of Sony Interactive Entertainment, recently spoke with GamesIndustry.biz. A long discussion which notably deviated, towards its middle, on the Play at Home program which proved to be a great success: 60 million games have been downloaded by PS4 players. As a reminder, the titles concerned were varied, ranging from Subnautica to Abzû, via Ratchet & Clank or Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Jim Ryan therefore clarified that this program would likely be back if the situation called for it.





We will see how the world evolves. If confinement (…) were to continue until 2022 and beyond, who knows? We could start over (the Play at Home program). We will be patient and we will see.

Obviously, difficult to be entirely happy with such a speech since a priori, no one really wants to be locked up at home again. In any case, this underlines Sony’s desire to act on a case-by-case basis for a marketing reach … obviously effective.