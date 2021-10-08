PMU Quinté of the race PRICE

MARCELLO WIBB and MARTENS C. impose themselves in the PRICE at PARIS-VINCENNES (R1C3) – Friday 8 October 2021

16 registered – All ran

Single Winning In-Game Report € 28.10 € 20.50 € 22.40 € 20.60

Detail of changes in odds





Race commentary

In this Quinté + Night Session Prize (Charley Mills), the first on the large track lit at night, the victory went to the outsider MARCELLO WIBB (Photo). The resident of Vincent martens, driven by his brother Christophe, has waited a long time within the peloton. After the mid-straight, son Raja Mirchi sprang up and put in a terrible burst of speed, leaving his rivals no chance. ZEROZEROSETTE GAR, seen for a long time in the rearguard, quickly progressed outside at the end of the last turn and finished strong all outside, having to be content with the first runner-up. ECHO OF CHANLECY came from the back rows very well to finish in the middle of the track, finishing third. HELENA DI QUATTRO, who constantly trotted in the leading group, sprinted well down the middle of the track, taking fourth place. TJACKO ZAZ, who took the lead at the top of the climb, deceived himself for victory before being dominated in the last 100 meters. Courageously, this resident of Jean-Michel Bazire however managed to barely resist FLAYA KALOUMA for fifth place.