Post-mortem controversy for Lars Vilks, the Swedish cartoonist of Muhammad

The scene of the accident in which Swedish artist Lars Vilks and his two bodyguards were killed on October 4, 2021 near Markaryd, Sweden. JOHAN NILSSON / AFP

When you wanted to interview him, you had to contact the police unit responsible for his security in southern Sweden. Only the date of the meeting was fixed in advance, the place not being revealed until the last moment. Threatened for having caricatured Muhammad in a drawing in 2007, Lars Vilks had been living under police protection since 2010. After the attack on Charlie hebdo, on January 7, 2015, he had to leave his home. Five weeks later, on February 14, he was in turn the target of an attack in Copenhagen. He escaped unscathed, but a Danish director was killed.

On Sunday October 3, it was in a road accident that Lars Vilks died, at the age of 75, with two of his bodyguards. The criminal trail has been ruled out. But the violence of the crash and what may have caused the accident are fueling discussions in Sweden: why a little before 3:30 p.m., near Markaryd, a small town in central Sweden, did the vehicle suddenly crash passed the guardrail on the E4 motorway, to hit head-on a truck arriving in the opposite direction and catch fire?

The preferred hypothesis is that of the bursting of a tire. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. Newspapers, however, revealed that the car – an armored Range Rover, capable of withstanding grenade and even bomb attack – had just passed technical control. Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling at 160 kilometers per hour.





Hateful comments

Pending the conclusions of the investigation, the death of Lars Vilks was celebrated in Islamist circles abroad, but also by some Muslims in Sweden. Based in Malmö, the online and Arabic media Aktarr confirmed he deleted hundreds of hateful comments posted after the crash. On his Facebook page, there are still many messages welcoming the violent death of the artist.

There are also those in Sweden who felt that Lars Vilks had sought trouble by caricaturing Muhammad and found it abnormal for the taxpayer to finance his close protection. Among them, some do not hesitate to accuse him today of having indirectly caused the death of his two bodyguards.

In the press, the artist’s companion – remained anonymous for security reasons – expressed her anger. The couple, who had met in 1989, had asked to move in with her, but the police had always refused, arguing that they could not protect them both. Tired of war, Lars Vilks had seized the mediator of justice in 2020, without winning his case.

While most of the country’s political leaders have expressed dismay at the news of his death, the tributes have remained measured. Lars Vilks was “Radioactive”, notes journalist Niklas Orrenius, author of a book on the attack on Copenhagen. In the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet, the essayist Torbjörn Elensky denounces “The cowardice and betrayal of Swedish intellectuals”.

Considered an eternal provocateur – which he claimed – the septuagenarian was kept at bay by the kingdom’s cultural institutions, rarely invited and never exhibited. In the south of Sweden, the municipality of Höganäs, which had spent years fighting its gigantic sculptures, Nimis (driftwood) and Arx (in stone), built illegally and become tourist attractions, decided to make it a protected site.

