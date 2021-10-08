More

    Prime Audiences: Cardboard for the victory of the Blues on TF1 at 6.5 million – “Cash Investigation” on France 2 before the launch of the “Meilleur pâtissier” on M6 – Half a million for “Héritages” on Montand on NRJ12

    Yesterday evening in prime-time, TF1 broadcast football with a meeting within the framework of the League of Nations: Belgium / France. The France team signed a breathtaking last half hour to overcome a revengeful Belgium (3-2) and validate its qualification for the final of the League of Nations, thanks to the heroism of its young international Théo Hernandez.

    The magazine “Cash Investigation”, presented by Elise Lucet and devoted to Dominique Strauss-Kahn, was programmed on France 2. For its part, France 3 relied on “Chronicles of the tender age”. The tenth season of “Meilleur Pâtissier”, presented by Marie Portolano, was launched on M6 with 20 amateur pastry chefs who will compete in order to obtain their entry ticket for the Best Pastry chef’s tent!


    Football – League of Nations – Belgium v ​​France
    30.5% market share

    6,527,000 viewers


    Cash investigation
    11.1% market share

    2,273,000 viewers


    The best pastry chef
    11.3% market share

    2,072,000 viewers


    Chronicles of the tender age
    7.3% market share

    1,448,000 viewers


    Belleville cop
    4.5% market share

    774,000 viewers


    New York, criminal section
    3.5% market share

    772,000 viewers


    At close range
    3.4% market share


    722,000 viewers


    The underside of the Statue of Liberty
    3% market share

    624,000 viewers


    Balance your post!
    2.6% market share

    570,000 viewers


    The labyrinth
    2.8% market share

    562,000 viewers


    Heritage – Yves Montand: a legacy from beyond the grave
    2.5% market share

    495,000 viewers


    Tamara vol. 2
    1.9% market share

    391,000 viewers


    Mytho
    1.6% market share

    345,000 viewers


    At the heart of the investigation
    1.6% market share

    335,000 viewers


    The best of Marrakech of laughter
    1.3% market share

    263,000 viewers


    Conso Secrets
    1.2% market share

    254,000 viewers


    Van Mecanic
    1.2% market share

    248,000 viewers


    Beijing Express
    0.6% market share

    112,000 viewers

