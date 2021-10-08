Prime Audiences: Cardboard for the victory of the Blues on TF1 at 6.5 million – “Cash Investigation” on France 2 before the launch of the “Meilleur pâtissier” on M6 – Half a million for “Héritages” on Montand on NRJ12

Yesterday evening in prime-time, TF1 broadcast football with a meeting within the framework of the League of Nations: Belgium / France. The France team signed a breathtaking last half hour to overcome a revengeful Belgium (3-2) and validate its qualification for the final of the League of Nations, thanks to the heroism of its young international Théo Hernandez.

The magazine “Cash Investigation”, presented by Elise Lucet and devoted to Dominique Strauss-Kahn, was programmed on France 2. For its part, France 3 relied on “Chronicles of the tender age”. The tenth season of “Meilleur Pâtissier”, presented by Marie Portolano, was launched on M6 with 20 amateur pastry chefs who will compete in order to obtain their entry ticket for the Best Pastry chef’s tent!