Prime Audiences: Cardboard for the victory of the Blues on TF1 at 6.5 million – “Cash Investigation” on France 2 before the launch of the “Meilleur pâtissier” on M6 – Half a million for “Héritages” on Montand on NRJ12

Yesterday evening in prime-time, TF1 broadcast football with a meeting within the framework of the League of Nations: Belgium / France. The France team signed a breathtaking last half hour to overcome a revengeful Belgium (3-2) and validate its qualification for the final of the League of Nations, thanks to the heroism of its young international Théo Hernandez.
The magazine “Cash Investigation”, presented by Elise Lucet and devoted to Dominique Strauss-Kahn, was programmed on France 2. For its part, France 3 relied on “Chronicles of the tender age”. The tenth season of “Meilleur Pâtissier”, presented by Marie Portolano, was launched on M6 with 20 amateur pastry chefs who will compete in order to obtain their entry ticket for the Best Pastry chef’s tent!
Football – League of Nations – Belgium v France
30.5% market share
6,527,000 viewers
Cash investigation
11.1% market share
2,273,000 viewers
The best pastry chef
11.3% market share
2,072,000 viewers
Chronicles of the tender age
7.3% market share
1,448,000 viewers
Belleville cop
4.5% market share
774,000 viewers
New York, criminal section
3.5% market share
772,000 viewers
At close range
3.4% market share
722,000 viewers
The underside of the Statue of Liberty
3% market share
624,000 viewers
Balance your post!
2.6% market share
570,000 viewers
The labyrinth
2.8% market share
562,000 viewers
Heritage – Yves Montand: a legacy from beyond the grave
2.5% market share
495,000 viewers
Tamara vol. 2
1.9% market share
391,000 viewers
Mytho
1.6% market share
345,000 viewers
At the heart of the investigation
1.6% market share
335,000 viewers
The best of Marrakech of laughter
1.3% market share
263,000 viewers
Conso Secrets
1.2% market share
254,000 viewers
Van Mecanic
1.2% market share
248,000 viewers
Beijing Express
0.6% market share
112,000 viewers
