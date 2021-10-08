producers defend Quantum of Solace

Barbara Broccoli, producer holding the rights to James bond, defends Quantum of Solace, the unloved of the Daniel Craig era.

Daniel Craig’s Bondian era ended with To die can wait, fifth and last film of a pentalogy which should mark the fans of the 007 saga. not all films are individually considered small gems. We think of Spectrum, which almost made Craig resign, but also to the second film of his career as a secret agent: Quantum of Solace.

The unfortunate object of Marc Forster having followed the bomb that was Casino Royale, public expectations were high. Too high, compared to what the film could offer. Having blamed the 2007 writers’ strike, it was a little hell to produce, and was unable to put together a convincing sequel (this is explained in more detail in our report on Quantum of Solace). However, despite a harsh criticism, Barbara Broccoli has a great affection for the film.

Craig stemming the rage of a disappointed fan

The producer, who co-owns James bond with Michael G. Wilson, was able to do a small retrospective of the Craig era, on the occasion of the promotion of To die can wait. She confided to Total Film that she finds that Quantum of Solace is of a very honorable quality, and goes in the right lineage of its predecessor:

“I’m really proud of this movie. I think it’s part of Bond’s overall evolution. And I think after Casino Royale, when he loses his humanity, the next step is revenge. Quantum of Solace’s story is that revenge is an empty goal. There is no solace in revenge. So I think this movie really does matter in the evolution of the character. “





A moral that Silva will not have retained so much for Skyfall

A statement that not many people will contradict sinceshe does not point out the real problem of the film, which is not so much its substance as its form. Duration too short for a too dense story, over-cut and unreadable action, slight antagonism … There was however something to debate on the quality of the film, which is miles away from the subtlety of Casino Royale. The fact remains that we are happy for Mother Broccoli.

Fortunately, the actions will have been more eloquent than the words, sincewe probably owe the producers the arrival of Sam Mendes and his Sky Fall in the franchise. With an achievement with little onions, his James more exhausted than ever and his disturbing antagonist, we were witnessing the pinnacle of what the 007 of the Craig era had to offer … To die can wait be the best? The film being released since October 6, the answer is to be found in theaters.