PS5: Sony is launching free trials ... if you have a good connection

The PlayStation 5 offers demos again, which should be good news. Unfortunately, Sony chose a rather questionable system …

The return of demos on PlayStation Store on October 28 should delight players. Except that Sony made a truly surprising choice. These demos, which currently only concern Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and Sackboy: A Big Adventure on PlayStation 5, will be only available in UK. Above all, these are free trials, not demos. In fact, these “Game Trials“will allow test the games for five to six hours during … The problem being that the countdown starts when the download of the game starts (or when you add it to your library on your Internet browser)!





In other words, if you do not have not a good internet connection, you will not be able to test the game for a long time. For example, Death Stranding weighs 68 GB on PS5 (48 GB to start the adventure). In the same way, it will be necessary to envisage playing time at the end of its download, impossible to download the game in advance and play it the next day. And as we suspected, each PlayStation account will only have one trial session.

If we can welcome the initiative to offer players to try a game before buying it, this system limits the players who will be able to enjoy it: only on PS5, only for those who have a good connection and who have time to to play.