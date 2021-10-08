PSG: Before Spain, Griezmann sends a huge message to Mbappé!

Football – PSG

Posted on October 8, 2021 at 11:45 p.m. by Th.B.

In top form against Belgium on Thursday night (3-2), Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema saw Antoine Griezmann take his hat off to the performance of the two strikers from PSG and Real Madrid while waiting for a similar performance in the final of the Ligue des Nations on Sunday against Spain.





Pointed out for his performances at the Euro and since the European Championship with the‘French team, Kylian Mbappé was the one who sparked the revolt in the second half Thursday night against Belgium for the semi-final of the League of Nations by delivering an assist to Karim Benzema and transforming the penalty obtained by Antoine Griezmann. Elected man of the match, the striker PSG can breathe after his confession on his problems due to the Euro and media treatment. Companion attack number 7 of the PSG and of Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann wanted to send a strong message to Mbappé and the goalscorer of Real Madrid before the Nations League final against Spain on Sunday.

“Let them play the same game again on Sunday and I think there will be no problem”