PSG | PSG – Controversy: Pochettino and Di Maria involved in a big scandal!

October 8, 2021

While many personalities are targeted by the Pandora Papers scandal, Mauricio Pochettino and Angel Di Maria have seen their names mentioned in this investigation into tax fraud.

Earlier this month, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published an investigation after gaining access to 12 million documents revealing financial arrangements made by personalities around the world for the purpose of optimization or evasion. tax, via offshore companies. Several names well known to sports fans were cited in this case of ” Pandora Papers “, like Pep Guardiola, trainer of Manchester City, or even Guy Forget, former tennis player now general manager of Roland Garros, but several major figures of PSG are also affected.





Pochettino’s name appears in the Pandora Papers

Indeed, the name of Mauricio Pochettino also emerged this Friday after the creation of a company in 2010, and dissolved in 2017, installed in a tax haven used to collect his income since the start of his coaching career. “ It is a company which was formed for questions of inheritance, in order to establish a strategy to leave a heritage to his family. It’s easier from a legal point of view. If something had happened to Mauricio, his heirs would not have paid taxes for the corporate structure that collected this money. », Justified one of his relatives at theICIC, in comments reported by the Nacion and The Parisian .

Di Maria also cited