PSG | PSG – Controversy: Pochettino and Di Maria involved in a big scandal!

Football – PSG
While many personalities are targeted by the Pandora Papers scandal, Mauricio Pochettino and Angel Di Maria have seen their names mentioned in this investigation into tax fraud.
Earlier this month, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published an investigation after gaining access to 12 million documents revealing financial arrangements made by personalities around the world for the purpose of optimization or evasion. tax, via offshore companies. Several names well known to sports fans were cited in this case of ” Pandora Papers “, like Pep Guardiola, trainer of Manchester City, or even Guy Forget, former tennis player now general manager of Roland Garros, but several major figures of PSG are also affected.
Pochettino’s name appears in the Pandora Papers
Indeed, the name of Mauricio Pochettino also emerged this Friday after the creation of a company in 2010, and dissolved in 2017, installed in a tax haven used to collect his income since the start of his coaching career. “ It is a company which was formed for questions of inheritance, in order to establish a strategy to leave a heritage to his family. It’s easier from a legal point of view. If something had happened to Mauricio, his heirs would not have paid taxes for the corporate structure that collected this money. », Justified one of his relatives at theICIC, in comments reported by the Nacion and The Parisian.
Di Maria also cited
Angel Di Maria has also been pinned down by Pandora Papers for taking advantage of a shell company in Panama in order not to declare its income related to image rights in a bank account in Switzerland if this investigation is to be believed. The attacker of the PSG would have paid more than 8M € to exploit its image rights through this offshore entity between 2013 and 2017. This is not the first time that the Argentinian has been the subject of this type of revelation, since his name already had was cited in the survey of Panama Papers, while the Spanish justice had ordered him to pay a 2M € fine for sending these funds to this company based in Panama. The entourage ofAngel Di Maria assures his side to the‘HERE, in comments relayed by The Parisian, that the player ” did not know that this recommendation was not reasonable for the Spanish authorities »And that everything has been declared to the French authorities since his arrival in PSG in the summer of 2015.