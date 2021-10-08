PSG | PSG – Malaise: Griezmann empties his bag after Mbappé’s failure against Switzerland!

Football – PSG

Posted on October 8, 2021 at 7:45 p.m. by Th.B.

Pointed out for his performances and this unfortunate shot on goal missed in the Round of 16 of the Euro against Switzerland which also condemned the France Team, Kylian Mbappé received the support of Antoine Griezmann who believes that public opinion has been harsh towards the PSG striker.





“From the moment I felt that I was supposedly starting to become a problem and people felt me ​​as a problem … The most important thing is the France team, and if the team de France is happier without me, that’s how it is. Did I feel like I was a problem? This is what I was made to feel and this is what I felt. The message I received was that my ego was making us lose, that I wanted to take up too much space, and that without me, therefore, we might have won ”. Here is the message that Kylian Mbappé switched to L’Équipe earlier this week. Before holding one similar to RMC Sport in which he assured that he was not alone in this failure since teammates came to see him in the locker room after the elimination in the Round of 16 of the Euro against the Swiss after his missed shot on goal. After Lucas hernandez and Raphaël Varane, Antoine Griezmann has also stepped up to number 7 in the PSG at a press conference this Friday evening as part of the Nations League final on Sunday evening against Spain. The opportunity for the strikerAtletico de Madrid to evoke this painful episode for the striker of PSG.

“We ran into him a bit after the Euro but it was a bit unfair”