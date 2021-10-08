PSG, Real Madrid – Mercato: a decisive gesture from Benzema for the transfer of Mbappé?

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the figures of Georginio Wijnaldum’s career

Belgium’s “seum” continues. Already annoyed by France after their elimination in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia (0-1), the Red Devils suffered the fury of the Blues yesterday in Turin at this same stage in the Nations League (2-3 ).

The Belgians this time led by two goals at half-time before collapsing in the second half. The French revolt was notably driven by the Benzema-Mbappé duo, which suggests beautiful things in the event of the signing of the PSG striker at Real Madrid in 2022.

“Benzema and Mbappé want to share an experience at Real”

In Spain, a gesture was particularly dissected when the Real Madrid striker gave the ball to Mbappé so that he took the penalty from 2-2. Another connection from the duo on the 1-2 goal also excited As: “The work of art that accelerates all the instincts of Madridism. “

“Benzema and Mbappé want to share an experience at Real Madrid,” said José Luis Sanchez last night on the set of El Chiringuito. A decisive prediction?