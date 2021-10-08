PSG, Real Madrid – Mercato: big cold snap in Mbappé’s transfer!

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: players at the end of their contract in 2021

Faya Lamari, the mother of Kylian Mbappé, came to calm Real Madrid over the possible arrival of her son in Spain. While the PSG striker, in his interviews with RMC and L’Equipe, had clearly explained his intention to join Real, his mother did not rule out the idea of ​​prolonging in Paris, saying that the discussions would end. were going well.

This intervention, in Le Parisien, is taken up by AS, who remembers that Real Madrid had already been confronted with the interventions of parents of players, in particular Mustafá Özil, or Hans-Erik Odegaard. The Spanish daily explains that the optimism in the Mbappé file was calmed by the media release of his mother, at Real, while writing: “Mbappé remains close to his parents but the final decision remains his and in Madrid, we hope that he will not change his opinion after publicly acknowledging that his future passes and continues to pass through the Bernabeu stadium. “



