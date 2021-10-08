PSG, Real Madrid – Mercato: the Ballon d’Or offered by Messi to Mbappé to retain him?

Zapping Goal! Football club Navas – Neuer: the duel in figures

The future of Kylian Mbappé has stirred the entire football planet again this week. Tuesday, the flagship striker of PSG spoke in the French media and shook his club but also Real Madrid, which dreams even more of seeing him sign in 2022. Criticized for his speeches, the 22-year-old crack brought a resounding response on the green rectangle in the semi-final of the League of Nations Thursday in Turin against Belgium (3-2).

“We can blame him for some bad choices and random defensive work but, without him, the animation would not have looked like much, analyzed L’Équipe, giving him a score of 8/10. Its acceleration has constantly hurt the Belgians. His work – recovery, cross for Benzema (62nd) – is sublime. He takes his responsibilities from the penalty spot (69th). “

Regarding a possible transfer to Real Madrid, Adil Rami seems to think that Lionel Messi has a way to keep him at PSG: lead him straight to the Ballon d’Or. “I am a big fan of Mbappé and that I deeply hope that he will have a Ballon d’Or, he confided on RMC Sport. I’m glad he stayed at PSG. Not for me, because I don’t like players like him who hit their peak in seconds, but because Lionel Messi is going to give him a treat. Honestly, if Kylian understands the calls he has to make, it will hurt a lot, Messi will know how to make the pass at the right time and perfectly dose it. “



