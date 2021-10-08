Good plan news Quick, the OLED Switch is on sale at a price of 289 €!

Fnac hits hard on the release day of the new Nintendo Switch OLED, with a base selling price of € 319 and € 30 offered in addition to your member account. Which makes you the console at only 289 €. And you only have until Monday to take advantage of it!

Today is the launch of the new Nintendo Switch with its beautiful OLED screen. Available as well in neon color, like the first models, we can also choose it in a new shade: white. But the most interesting in all of this is its price.

Advertised and sold on most sites at € 349, it benefits from a substantial reduction of € 30 on Fnac. So you can acquire it for only 319 €! And there is no need for a code, subscription, card or other: it is its selling price on the site.

But if you are a lover of good deals, there is still a way to put an additional € 30 in your pocket thanks to a promo code set up by Fnac. Indeed, the store offers 10 € on the member account for every 100 € of purchase. Of course, this does not lower the price of the console, but it allows you to have 30 € in your loyalty account. And it will always be € 30 less on your next purchase at Fnac.

How to take advantage of these 30 € offered, in addition to the 30 € reduction on the console? It’s very simple, just follow these few steps:

First of all, you have to be a member. A simple Fnac card is enough .

. You go to the page of the OLED Switch .

. You add it to the basket.

You go to the summary page (before payment).

In the box “A promo code?” you enter “OCTOBER” in capital letters and without the quotes.

You validate and normally the message “30 € on your loyalty account” appears under the total.

Once the console has been shipped, the € 30 will be credited a few days later.

The code “OCTOBER” works on a large selection of Fnac products. This excludes telephony, PS5, Xbox Series X and new iPads (among others).

This excludes telephony, PS5, Xbox Series X and new iPads (among others). The code is valid until Monday, October 11 at 1 p.m.

The € 30 jackpot can be used within 3 months of receiving it.

And there you have it, you just have to enjoy your new OLED Switch which will have cost you much less than its initial price of 349 €!

Frequently asked questions about the OLED Switch What is the release date of the OLED Switch? The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) was released on October 8, 2021. What is the price of the Nintendo Switch OLED? The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is sold at the recommended retail price of € 349.