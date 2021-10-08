Quinté + on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Vincennes by night: the forecasts

Find Dominique Cordier’s predictions for the quinté on Friday October 8, 2021 at Vincennes, the Prix Quinté + Night Session. Departure at 8:15 p.m.. 16 starters. European race. Harnessed trot. 2,700 meters. Great track. Baby walkers from 6 to 10 years old. We take the same and start again.

It is indeed difficult not to take the line established on this course by the Bernard Le Quellec Prize, where the 7 Tjacko Zaz before ahead of 9 Zerozerosette Gar and the 5 Fly Speed. In the absence of Jean-Michel Bazire, who entrusts Tjacko Zaz to his son Nicolas, we made Zerozerosette Gar our favorite, ahead of Fly Speed, which is our last minute. In a good day, the latter is indeed able to win.

Note that this quinté is, in the long history of the Vincennes racecourse, the first to take place at night on the main track, the latter having been electrified during the summer, so that we can illuminate during the night. Before, only the small track had lighting.





An outsider? the 1 Flaya Kalouma, which the coach persists in believing is still better coming from behind. However, the facts prove him wrong, his last two successes having been forged by going ahead, as last in Amiens. So everything will be a question of good or bad tactics with it.

The predictions:

9. Zerozerosette Gar

5. Fly Speed

16. Echo of Chanlecy

10. Drop of Duriez

7. Tjacko Zaz

3. Holy Water

1. Flaya Kalouma

The last minute :

5. Fly Speed

Results for Wednesday 6 October in Angers:

The favorite of RTL won, the last minute is 3rd, the selection indicates the Quinté.

