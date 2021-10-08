Raiola recovered after the whistles against Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma had a difficult evening on Wednesday night in San Siro. Holder in the goal of Italy to face Spain in the semifinals of the Nations League, the 22-year-old goalkeeper could not prevent the defeat of his team (1-2), a first for 37 matches . What’s more, the Parisian goalkeeper was heavily whistled by part of the public at the announcement of his name during the team rosters and at the start of the match due to his free departure from AC Milan. Italian representative – Mino raiola – was very upset against these boos to his player, as he put it in an interview with Corriere dello Sport.





” What happened to Gigio on Wednesday is unacceptable. What faults would he be guilty of? I’m disgusted by the boos against Gigio, and now I wonder why Milan didn’t officially intervene to distance itself from the dispute, to defend it somehow, after this vile banner appeared. on a Milan bridge. The truth is, Milan didn’t know or could hold him back, that doesn’t make much of a difference. So ask anyone, as a father, what would you have advised your son: stay in Milan or go to PSG? “, railed Mino Raiola in the Italian daily. ” What happened at the stadium is very sad, strange and shameful. It is a shame that part of the fans are going after a boy who has done nothing wrong, whose fault is simply that of having exercised the right of free choice. Because there is no other reason to boo him (…) In Milan, he remained faithful in the darkest and most difficult moments of the club, putting his heart, his commitment and his professionalism up to on the last day, and helping bring the team back to the Champions League. “