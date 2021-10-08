RC Lens details the terms of compensation for the ticket office after the 2 closed doors

While 2 matches at Bollaert were played behind closed doors, against Strasbourg (0-1, 7th matchday in Ligue 1) and Reims (2-0, 9th matchday in Ligue 1), the RC Lens put in place compensation measures for those who had tickets to these matches.





The terms do not apply to people sanctioned with a stadium commercial ban after the derby incidents against Lille. For 2021-2022 general public subscribers, no action to be taken, a credit will be offered at the end of the season, equivalent to 2 / 19th of the subscription price if you take back a pass for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Otherwise, the amount will be reimbursed by bank transfer in October 2022. For those who had purchased a Sainte-Barbe 6 match pack, no action either. A credit will be generated for the value of 2 / 6th of the price of the pack. It will be sent by email between October 25 and 31 and can be used on the online ticket office until October 31, 2022. Supporters who have purchased a single ticket for these matches against Strasbourg and / or Reims will also go automatically receive a credit, in the same period, for those who had purchased online. A credit note that can also be used online until October 31, 2022 on the purchase of single tickets. If the tickets were purchased at the ticket offices, you will have to go to the ticket office with the tickets and an ID to obtain a credit. Modalities are also put in place for the partners. RC Lens has listed all the details in a press release on its official website. Note that the club emphasizes that supporters have already shared their intention to waive this compensation. A mail address [email protected] is available for those who would like to follow this process by mentioning first name and last name and telephone number. ” The club sincerely thanks you for this gesture which honors you “, Can we read in the press release.