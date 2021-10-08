Real Madrid are already planning a special clause for Mbappé

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

Kylian Mbappé took advantage of the start of the week to put things right. Yes, the PSG striker had the feeling last summer that he had covered the issue in Paris, and therefore requested his departure from Real Madrid to avoid leaving free in 2022. But PSG refused to let his wonder go. Kylian Mbappé, too smart to commit so much, took care to leave the door ajar to a possible extension in Paris. But the trend is clearly towards a free start next summer.

A Ballon d’Or clause already in the pipeline?

In this, Real Madrid has plenty of time to prepare the contract which can be officially offered to Mbappé from January 1. The player’s mother has already warned very clearly, in the columns of the Parisian, that Mbappé’s next club will have to register in black and white its participation in the 2024 Olympic Games.

But that’s not all. According to Defensa Central, another clause is already in the pipeline. A substantial bonus would already be provided for in Mbappé’s future contract with Real Madrid, in the event that the French prodigy would come to win the Ballon d’Or. A trophy that for the moment flees the French players since a certain Zinédine Zidane in 1998.



