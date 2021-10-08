Realme’s new accessible headphones are 40% off

Wireless headphones are now very popular in the market, but the prices for this type of product are not always suitable for all budgets. That’s why Realme launched these affordable true wireless headphones. And today, the Buds Air 2 are enjoying a great promotion, because their price goes from 49.99 to only 29.99 euros only on Cdiscount.

Following Realme’s success in the smartphone market with very aggressive prices, now the Chinese brand is keen to do the same for true wireless, and offers the Air 2 Buds. Pro version, and even have noise reduction, they are especially designed for small budgets. At the moment, these headphones are less than 30 euros.

What to remember about Buds Air 2

In-ear headphones with a rod format

The presence of active noise reduction

Good autonomy

Launched at 50 euros, the Buds Air 2 wireless headphones from Realme are available at only 29.99 euros on the Cdiscount site, or 20 euros immediate discount.

A successful design for the price

The Buds Air 2 has a design quite similar to the Pro version. They could also make us think of the Apple brand headphones, because on Realme headphones, we find in-ear rod-format earpads with a silicone tip to fit better in your ears. Regarding the controls, you can pause the music, go to the next title or switch between the different modes using touch surfaces. And if you have any doubts about resistance, know that they are IPX5 certified and will therefore withstand rain, splash or sweat.

Noise reduction at an affordable price

For its entry-level headphones, Realme wanted to take over one of the main features offered on the Pro models, namely active noise reduction. The latter is possible thanks to the presence of two microphones, which act to reduce ambient noise, up to 25 dB according to the brand, more than Huawei’s FreeBuds 4i – up to 22 dB.

Know right away that this reduction is still far from being as effective as that of the best headphones on the market – we think for example of the AirPods Pro or the Sony WF-1000XM4. But for this affordable price, we will forgive this difference, because the ANC is quite effective in eliminating some annoying noise and will satisfy many users. Thanks to the ANC mode, you can eliminate background noise or listen to the environment around you with the Transparency mode, useful in certain situations such as crossing a pedestrian crossing or listening to an announcement at a station.





Correct sound reproduction, but with some concessions

With their in-ear format, the Buds Air 2 should offer good passive isolation and good audio quality, especially with the presence of the 10mm diameter speakers. However, some concessions had to be made on these headphones, Realme ignores support for aptX or LDAC. You will have to be satisfied with the SBC and AAC codecs, which will however be sufficient if you listen to your songs on the most famous streaming platforms such as Spotify or Apple Music. The manufacturer also communicates on a “super low” latency of 88 milliseconds. The Bluetooth connection is provided by version 5.2 of the wireless standard.

Finally, on the autonomy side, the Chinese manufacturer announces up to five hours of listening on its headphones without noise reduction. As for the case, it allows a total of 25 hours of listening.

