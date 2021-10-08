Resident Evil 7: the game reaches a new milestone and establishes itself in the charts of Capcom

Released in 2017, Resident Evil 7 signaled the franchise’s revival with a first-person view and the return of horror. A winning return since Capcom has just updated its sales with a very good score announced.

After the “action” trilogy started with the brilliant Resident Evil 4, and completed with the much more mixed Resident Evil 6, Capcom has been able to question itself. The Japanese company finally opted for a homecoming, that of horror and survival, with however the bias of a first person view. A winning bet since the title is today the best-selling opus of the saga.

And ten!

The Osaka firm recently updated the scores of its famous game and Resident Evil VII impresses: it has indeed just exceeded the very iconic bar of ten million units distributed. This therefore concerns the physical versions (and we are talking about “distributed” versions here, but not necessarily sold) but also the digital formats, which turn out to be well bought by the players.





It is not the number 1 of Capcom since Monster Hunter World still sits at the top (by far), with 17.3 million sales on the counter. On the third step of the podium, we find the very good Resident Evil 2 remake with 8.6 million takers: as for Resident Evil Village, it currently has 4.5 million sales, which is more than honorable for a game released last May … and which could therefore well take the same direction as its predecessor.

A deserved success, according to you?