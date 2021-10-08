Review the European electricity market before the social and economic disaster

This is the problem with European dogmas and the ideology of “free competition” which is only an illusion, especially when we talk about certain sectors such as energy or transport. Since at the SNCF one day to “and if one were private and that there would be competition” it is the bazaar, with invoicing for example to the regions of each stop of a train in a station, a much like you have slots for planes to land at airports. If no one pays for your stop then you watch the trains in your little station without them stopping! Ubuesque. I know what I’m talking about, since we must locally defend the stops in our little station.

It’s the same for electricity.

Brussels has decided that the prices of electricity will be indexed to those of gas. Why? To make you pay more and leave room for alternative operators and competition, because there is no reason to index electricity prices to gas prices. It is a political convention. A choice of the Commission. You could just as easily index the price of electricity to the price of eggs from my hens on a Normandy market. Notice you couldn’t see my kids eating their chickens’ eggs before I could give just one!

In short, Bruno the Mayor is right when he asks to review the single electricity market.

Moreover, the “European Commission opens the door to decoupling electricity prices from gas prices and sends positive signals on the role of nuclear power in the ecological transition”.

Indeed “the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is ready to examine the overall composition of the prices of the electricity market.





The meeting was about energy and he did not miss it. It was a very offensive Bruno Le Maire who went to Luxembourg, on Monday and Tuesday, to plead with the other ministers of the economy of the EU, meeting in the Eurogroup and then in Ecofin, for a common response to soaring gas and electricity prices.

Faced with the social tensions generated among Europeans, Bercy wants to go further than the aid of circumstances and proposes a structural reform. He wants neither more nor less than a review of the single electricity market, the limits of which would be revealed by the current crisis, starting with too much dependence on the price of electricity on that of gas ”.

If these modifications are not implemented very quickly, then we will have an economic catastrophe because the cost of energy will push many companies to turn off the light, even during the day and therefore to cut production, and will push towards desperation for households who will no longer be able to cope with energy budgets that have doubled or tripled in less than a year!

Charles SANNAT