Rock en Seine 2022: Stromae, Nick Cave, Tame Impala, La Femme … here are the first names!

By Caroline J. Posted on October 8, 2021 at 9:48 a.m.

After cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the health crisis, the Rock en Seine festival announces its return for four days of festivities not to be missed from Thursday 25 to Sunday 28 August 2022 at the Domaine National du Parc de Saint-Cloud. And for this new edition, Rock en Seine strikes a big blow by announcing the arrival of Stromae, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Tame Impala, La Femme, Jamie xx, Kraftwerk, The Blaze or even Aurora.

Each year, this festival draws thousands of spectators to the splendid National Domain of Saint-Cloud Park. I’m talking of course about Rock En Seine, which intended to invest again in the Île-de-France Friday 27, Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 August 2021 for three exceptional musical days. After a 2020 edition already canceled due to the health crisis, the Rock en Seine festival was planning to come back in better shape than ever. Unfortunately, the health crisis has once again upset the plans for the Ile-de-France festival, forcing it to cancel its 2021 edition. But that the faithful festival-goers of Rock in the Seine be reassured since the event intends to make a comeback in 2022. “Rock en Seine 2022 promises to be an exceptional edition that will mark the spirits“said the organizers in a statement. And to mark the occasion, Rock in the Seine will squat the National Domain of Saint-Cloud Park for 4 days, the Thursday 25, Friday 26, Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 August 2022. On the menu ? “Exclusives, a festive spirit and great communion with the rock family, stars and newcomers, live performances and the energy of a rediscovered crowd“we can read in a press release published on October 8.

Side programming, the 2022 edition of Rock in the Seine puts the small dishes in the big ones by announcing a attach high profile with in particular the eagerly awaited return of Stromae on stage, nine years after his last album! Tame Impala will also be present, just like Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds who plan to provide a 2 hour show!

Also on the menu of this 18th edition of Rock en Seine the pioneers of electro, I named Kraftwerk, the heady rhythms of Jamie xx, the dancing pop of Wife, or The Blaze, FKJ, Aurora, DIIV, Los Bitchos, Malik Djoudi, Jehnny beth and The Limiñanas.





Many other artists will be announced soon, and in particular for the evening of Thursday, August 25. A tip, do not miss the opening of the ticket office set for October 11 at noon!

Program – Rock en Seine 2022 :