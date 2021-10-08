Roman Polanski indicted for defamation after crushing actress Charlotte Lewis in the press

The British actress accuses the filmmaker of having raped her in the 1980s, when they first met. In an interview with Paris Match in 2019, the director talks about “Heinous lie”.

Director Roman Polanski was indicted on July 23 in Paris for defamation, after the filing of a complaint by Charlotte Lewis, report BFMTV. Since 2010, the former actress has also accused the director of having raped her in 1983, facts disputed by the principal concerned.

The complaint results from an interview with the filmmaker, granted in 2019 to the magazine Paris Match . Roman Polanski and his I accuse are then in the running for the César of the best realization, as well as that of the best film. But the controversy swells. The cases of rape and embezzlement of a minor against the director resurfaced. The Parisian publishes a column by Valentine Monnier, a French photographer who in turn accuses Polanski of having abused her in 1975. The latter wants to respond to his detractors. During this interview, titled ” They try to make a monster out of me ”, the filmmaker strikes back. And target Charlotte Lewis.

“Hateful lie”

The British actress filmed in 1986 under the direction of the director in Pirates. The young model met Roman Polanski three years earlier, in Paris. It was then that the filmmaker would have raped her, according to his testimony. She was 16 years old. “This is a heinous lie!, argues the filmmaker to Paris Match. She brought this charge in 2010, when I was imprisoned in Switzerland, pending the decision on extradition. She must have forgotten that, eleven years ago, in 1999, so thirteen years after the filming of Pirates, where I gave her a role, she did an interview, where she said: “I was fascinated by him, I wanted to to become his mistress ”then“ I probably wanted him more than he wanted me ”.”





Charlotte Lewis denounces a distortion of her words by the media. Polanski insists: “Deformed? And that too? France-Evening, May 8, 1986: “I owe everything to Roman Polanski, to God and my mother who brought me into the world.” Or Paris Match, May 16, 1986: “The shoot was an absolute dream for me. I felt like I was out of time. As soon as the film was over I felt like an orphan. Between Roman and me, despite everything we have said, there was only one story of friendship. I know that if I need him, he will always be there. ””

The actress, now 54, protests and files a complaint against X for defamation in July in Paris. It targets the director but also the magazine, accused of having granted an interview of convenience. An examining magistrate is appointed and indicted on April 1, 2021 Constance Benqué, president of Lagardère News, who has Paris Match. On July 23, Roman Polanski is in turn.

For Polanski, the procedure paves the way for a criminal trial in France, before the 17th chamber of the Paris judicial court, according to information from BFMTV. The hearing is expected to take place in a year or two. The opportunity to return to the bottom of these accusations of rape.

