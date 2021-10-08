Roman Polanski indicted for defamation against Charlotte Lewis

The opinion was issued on July 23, but we only learned this morning: according to information from BFMTV that we are able to confirm, Roman Polanski was indicted for having “committed the offense of defamation public to an individual ”. These comments concern the British Charlotte Lewis, an actress now aged 54 who accused the filmmaker of having raped her in 1982. The trial should take place in one or two years.

In Paris Match, Polanski declared on December 11, 2019: “The first quality of a good liar is an excellent memory. Charlotte Lewis is always mentioned in the list of my accusers without ever pointing out these contradictions. The Franco-Polish director then spoke after the accusations of the photographer Valentine Monnier: in November 2019, the French declared to the Parisian to have been raped by Roman Polanski in a chalet in Gstaad in 1975.

“Violent campaign to discredit her”

It was in May 2010 that Charlotte Lewis, she had assured to have been raped by the filmmaker in her apartment on avenue Montaigne, in Paris, when she was 16 years old. The one who turned in the film “Pirates” of Polanski had been discredited by the republication of an article of the English tabloid News of the World, in which she told to have been prostituted from the age of 14 years. Charlotte Lewis assured that at that time, she “dreamed of becoming Polanski’s mistress”. Later, the actress explained that her words were made up or distorted. In a long interview with L’Obs in December 2019, she reported a “violent campaign to discredit her” and reiterated her accusations of rape.



Since in 1977 Roman Polanski pleaded guilty and was convicted in the United States of illegal sex with a 13-year-old underage, the director has been accused of rape by several women. The facts of which Polanski is accused being all time-barred, the now 88-year-old filmmaker was not, until this indictment for defamation, the subject of any legal proceedings, apart from the one, still in progress, in the States. United, which he fled in 1977.