Saint-Gobain wants to invest more to decarbonize the building

Men change … but the strategy remains. Since July 1, the former CEO Pierre-André de Chalendar, who has become Chairman of the Board of Directors, has stepped aside in front of his former Deputy CEO Benoît Bazin who has been promoted to CEO of Saint-Gobain. During a press conference on October 7, 2021, the new executive boss followed in the footsteps of his former boss by reaffirming the need to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050.

Almost a year after unveiling its roadmap in this direction, the listed group specializing in the manufacture and distribution of glass and building materials wants “To become the world leader in sustainable construction”.

“There is a real climate emergency! It will be impossible for us to achieve carbon neutrality if the buildings are not carbon-free, ”said Benoît Bazin. “We no longer sell products but solutions”, he added.

A strategy now renamed “Grow & Impact”

To broaden its offer, the latter carried out the purchase, in February 2020, of the American plasterer Continental Building Products for 1.287 billion euros. Before the acquisition, in mid-May and finalized on October 1, of the French chemist Chryso for 1.02 billion euros in order to “Decarbonize cement and concrete”. Under government pressure, the industry has just committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% within ten years and even by 80% by 2050.

Two purchases that are part of the “Transform & Grow” plan, launched at the end of November 2018, aimed at empowering country directors and accelerating the rotation of its portfolio of assets. A strategy now renamed “Grow & Impact” with the triple objective: “Making the most of the underlying markets”, “outperforming” and “Create value for [ses] shareholders ”.

“Saint-Gobain will continue to invest and make acquisitions to gain value, but also to make decisions when the business is not working”, explained the CFO of the listed group, Sreedhar N.

An increase in the share of investment

By 2025, the specialist in the manufacture and distribution of glass and building materials is targeting an organic growth rate of 3 to 5% – against 1.5% on average over the last decade -, 9 to 11 % operating margin and 12 to 15% return on investment. And this by increasing the share of the investment from 1.5 to 1.8 billion euros, including 500 million for its six research and development centers.

“We want to maximize our impact for our customers and minimize our own carbon footprint”, added, Deputy Director General, Director of Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility, Claire Pedini.

On the program: the renovation of public and private buildings, the object of billions of euros in post-Covid recovery plans, or the use of construction methods “More modern, lighter and more durable” for “Drastically change the way we build”. “We are the player in the best position to decarbonise buildings, which represent 40% of CO2 emissions”, estimated its CEO Benoît Bazin. “The construction world is at this tipping point towards carbon neutrality”, he added.





For example, the group also claims to have saved its customers 1,300 million tonnes of CO2 – or 400 times its own emissions – on scopes 1, 2 and 3. Scopes 1 and 2 refer to direct and indirect emissions linked to consumption energy sources, and scope 3 defining all indirect greenhouse gas emissions. Likewise, it intends to double the use of green energies and reduce its non-recoverable waste by 80%.

Juggling between material and labor shortages

At the same time, anticipating “An increase in its energy and raw material costs of around 1.5 billion euros in 2021 compared to 2020”, the CEO said “Constantly juggling supply chains in the short term”. Quoting the head of the American market who imported latex from Indonesia for his roofing, waterproofing and building envelope activities, Benoît Bazin wanted to testify to “Speed ​​of execution to deal with unforeseen events”.

With regard to the labor shortage, Saint-Gobain does not, however, seem to be experiencing the crisis. In France, the multinational should have hired, in 2021, 5,000 people, including 2,500 young people, as well as 2,000 work-study students. This is the least to reach a target of 75% of turnover “Sustainable”. Audited by a third party, she does not want “Not doing green washing – it’s impossible to be 100% green – but to introduce concepts that can become standards and inspire European taxonomy”. Vast site …

At the stock market close at 5.30 p.m., the share is up more than 4.23% to € 58.86, after opening at 57.98€. Its shareholders will not be forgotten. The CFO, Sreedhar N., has already promised them 2 billion euros net.