Samsung: the Galaxy S21 FE could finally be released … at the same time as the Galaxy S22

While the release of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE seemed to be in serious trouble, new clues suggest that the mobile could finally be launched a little later.

But despite a real wait around the device, Samsung has not given a sign of life about it. The last rumors to date even announced an arrival in October, but this will not be the case. Like all other manufacturers and players in the IT market, Samsung has been hit hard by the semiconductor crisis that has plagued the industry for several months, and is expected to continue next year.

A more discreet exit than expected?

The chaebol has obviously not thrown in the towel, and would have reiterated its desire to launch this model. The site Sammobile explains that Samsung would still like to release the S21 FE in January. A rather unstrategic date given that the Galaxy S22 was also expected for the month of January.





In addition to creating a traffic jam, this double exit could work against the FE version, which would be directly compared with the new model. The site therefore estimates that the S22 could make its appearance a month later. A postponement that could adapt to a Galaxy Unpacked event, just before the start of MWC 2022.

If this agenda were chosen, Samsung would then opt for a much more discreet release, allowing it to better highlight its new generation of Galaxy S. This could result in limited stock or geographically restricted availability. The question of the tariff, crucial on this model, would be all the more important. We are therefore eager to know if the model will make a detour in France.