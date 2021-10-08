Seagate SSD Game Drive Xbox: 1 TB to store its Xbox Series X and S games | Xbox one

Seagate is well known to Xbox gamers. The manufacturer has already released several external hard drives for Xbox and is also responsible for Xbox Series X and S memory cards. Today, Seagate announces a new Game Drive for Xbox, but this time in SSD.

A 1TB SSD to store your games

With the advent of services such as Xbox Game Pass, consoles’ storage spaces are in greater demand and many people quickly get to saturate their discs.

With the arrival of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the problem has become more serious since it is absolutely necessary to pay an Xbox Series X memory card to expand the storage capacity of the consoles and be able to play optimized games that are on it. Indeed, it is possible to store optimized games on an external hard drive, but not to launch them. In this case, you have to transfer your games from the external drive to the console’s internal SSD in order to be able to play them.





The speed of a classic external hard drive is limited, and to transfer content faster, nothing better than an SSD. This is where this new Seagate SSD Game Drive with a capacity of 1TB comes in.

This new Seagate SSD is well external and designed to store Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One games. But beware, it still does not launch games optimized for Xbox Series X | S.

With its bold and refined look, and its signature Xbox green LED bar that illuminate the gaming station, the Game Drive for Xbox SSD is the perfect match for the new generation of consoles. Lightweight and thin, this 1st generation USB 3.2 compatible disc allows players to take their entire game library with them and play wherever they are without the need for an external power supply. Configured for plug-and-play, the Game Drive for Xbox SSD installs in under two minutes via Xbox OS.

The Seagate SSD Game Drive Xbox is priced at € 189.99 and will be released in November.