Sexual assault in a school in Hesperange

A girl was sexually assaulted at Hesperange primary school on Thursday morning, Grand Ducal police told The essential, confirming information transmitted by a parent of the school pupil. He attached a document from the Directorate of Basic Education in Bettembourg – distributed to all parents – which informed them of “the incident”.

The facts happened Thursday morning. A man hid in the girls’ bathroom and assaulted a girl in front of her classmates before fleeing. The police were immediately alerted. The individual has since been identified and arrested. “An investigation is underway,” police confirmed.





Building security

For its part, the Ministry of National Education was also informed. Contacted, he indicated that the incriminated individual was not a foreigner and “was entitled to accompany a student of a class”. After the fact, “the pupil alerted his teacher and was taken in by the police”. He adds that “the class concerned was taken care of by teachers assigned to the Psychological Support Group” and that the management “will endeavor to ensure the follow-up of the child concerned as well as that of the class, with the services. competent psychological ”.

With regard to securing the building, “measures were immediately planned by the municipal administration in order to avoid any recurrence”.

