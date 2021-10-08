Shannen Doherty posts shock photo to raise awareness of breast cancer in women

Shannen Doherty has been fighting breast cancer for six years. In order to raise awareness among women about getting tested, the actress shared a shocking photo of her chemotherapy.

Suffering from stage 4 cancer, Brenda’s interpreter puts her personal experience forward to push women to take the lead before it’s too late. How? ‘Or’ What ? Through screening and regular monitoring. “For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I would like to share more of my personal journey, from my first diagnosis to my second. Is everything pretty? NO, but it’s true and my hope to share is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like, ”explains the actress, who posted two striking photographs on her Instagram account.

Shock photos to mobilize

The first shows Shannen Doherty, a pale complexion, without hair and bleeding from the nose, the result of the chemotherapy and radiotherapy she has undergone. The second, sleeping, exhausted from the treatments.

One way for the actress of Charmed to provoke an electric shock and to encourage women to be regularly followed. Indeed, as the league of breast cancer points out, “detected early, breast cancer is cured in 90% of cases!” », Notes the foundation.





A message that Shannen Doherty wants to convey: “I hope I encourage people to have mammograms, to have regular exams, to overcome fear and to face whatever may be in front of you”, explains the 50-year-old. , who has been fighting against breast cancer since 2015. A disease to which she returns, explaining having “undergone a mastectomy” and “done chemo and radiotherapy”. Treatments that caused the actress “nosebleeds” and great fatigue, she explains.

A message of support

In addition to these shock photos, the actress also wanted to share her experience to support the sick. Far from letting herself be overwhelmed by fate, she insists on the role that humor and self-mockery played in her fight against illness.

“I cheered myself up by putting on some funny pajamas. Did they really comfort me? Yes!! “, She explains, before concluding” I looked ridiculous and in this ridiculous, I was able to laugh at myself. Finding humor helped me get through what seemed impossible. I hope we all find humor in the impossible ”.