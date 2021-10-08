Shannen Doherty shaved head and bedridden: the actress reveals two intimate shots of her fight against cancer

Shannen Doherty shared intimate photos of her battle with cancer on her Instagram account this Thursday, October 7.

It is transparent. It was in February 2015 that the breast cancer of Shannen Doherty was first diagnosed. In February 2020, she had indicated that it was returned to stage 4 after entering remission in 2017. On the occasion of Pink October, breast cancer awareness month, the actress shared intimate photos on his Instagram account this Thursday, October 7. On the first, she appears the shaved head, with a bloody handkerchief in one nostril. On the second, we can see her lying on a bed and wearing Cookie Monster pajamas and an eye mask. In legend, she delivered a moving testimony. “For this special month, I would like to show you a little more of my personal journey, from my first diagnosis to my second“, she first indicated. Subsequently, she explains:”Is it pretty? NO, but it’s honest and my hope in sharing is that we all become educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like“. With this post, Shannen Doherty wants to send an important message : “I hope I encourage people to have mammograms, have regular exams, overcome fear and face what may come their way.“, she concluded.

A moving testimony. In the caption of her post, Shannen Doherty wanted to tell her story. “In 2015 I was diagnosed with breast cancer“, she writes first before adding:”I had a mastectomy, then chemo and radiation. I had a lot of nosebleeds from chemo“. Transparent with her subscribers, she then asks them if “have any of you experienced the same side effects?“. The actress also explains that she was often “very tired during my treatment. Suddenly, I found comfort in putting on funny pajamas that my friend Kristy gave me. Did it work? Yes“. An initiative which may seem ridiculous but which was a way for her to forget for a few hours the difficulty of her fight against her cancer: “I looked ridiculous and in that ridiculous I was able to laugh at myself. Using humor helped me overcome what seemed impossible“, she continued. “Hope we all find humor in the impossible“, Shannen Doherty concluded.

Shannen Doherty: Has she ever mentioned her cancer?

On the occasion of the film’s release Lifetime List of a Lifetime, which focuses on a woman who was diagnosed with breast cancer, Shannen Doherty spoke about her own experience on September 14. “I feel like I have a public responsibility, that I am separating from my life as an actress … to talk about cancer and maybe educate people more and let them know that people in stages 4 are very alive and active ” , she first explained before adding: “My husband says you would never know I have cancer. I never really complain. I don’t really talk about it. It’s a part of my life,” the actress concluded.

