shaved head and bloody nose, she reveals a worrying snapshot of her

The nightmare of illness has returned to haunt Shannen Doherty. In February 2020, three years after her remission, the star of the Charmed series announced the return of her breast cancer. A threat all the greater since the latter is already at stage 4. “I do not think I have accepted it, it is a pill difficult to swallow”, then lamented the 50-year-old actress on the set of Good Morning America. But the star is not the type to let himself down. Determined to fight until her last breath, she is a symbol of hope for all those affected by the disease. In this breast cancer awareness month, she has also delivered a most poignant testimony on her social networks.

“Is everything beautiful? NO, but it is sincere and I hope that by sharing my experience we will all be more educated and familiar with what cancer really looks like”, she said. written in the introduction of a long message posted on Instagram. To the weight of words, Shannen Doherty added the shock of the images: a photograph of her with a shaved head and a bleeding nose.





As the former Beverly Hills star explained, she suffered a lot of nosebleeds after undergoing a mastectomy and chemotherapy sessions in 2015. “I don’t know if any of you guys have a job. has been through this before ?, she asked her nearly 1.8 million followers. I was also exhausted. ” A difficult period for the actress, who had however found (…)

