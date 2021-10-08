She buys a 100-year-old photo album and discovers a member of her family in it

DISCOVERY – She walks the flea markets in search of old memories. Chelsea Brown is an interior designer, known for collecting lost heirlooms and returning them to their families, as you can see in the video at the top of the article.

Earlier in the year, she purchased a 1927 photo album from the Chelsea Market, flea market in New York. The objective: to start research to return the pictures to their owners. Unexpectedly, one of the people in the photos was a member of her own family.

The album in question only contained first names, which made searching difficult. Chelsey Brown first searched Ancestry.com, which traces the genealogy of families. For lack of convincing results, she asked for help from her father, a genealogist.





Together, they ended up finding a name: Fenning. To find him, she searched the census records of the early 1900s. The name Fenning appeared in a report from the 1930s.

From genealogy to Tiktok

The photo album allowed the young woman to go back to her distant cousin, between the 4th and the 6th degree. Following her find, she returned the object to her relative. The two cousins ​​remained in contact, and communicate by email.

The interior designer began documenting her findings on Tiktok in July 2021. Her discovery caused a stir on the social network, where Internet users multiply the praise for her work. She told the American media Insider that she had already returned more than 200 ancient objects to families.

