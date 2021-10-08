She discovers her cousin in a 1927 photo album bought at the flea market

Quite a coincidence. Chelsey Brown, an American interior designer and fan of antiques, recently bought a 1927 family photo album at Chelsea Market, a New York City flea market, reports the HuffPost.

The American’s objective: to find the heirs of this family and return the photos to them. She certainly didn’t expect to find a member of her own family in the pictures. As the album contained only first names, it was difficult for Chelsey Brown to complete her research.

She returns the photo to a distant cousin

She first searched the Internet, in vain, before turning to her father, a genealogist by trade. The duo quickly found a name: Fenning. For this, the decorator looked in the census register of the early 1900s. Fenning’s name appeared in a report dating from the 1930s.

Finally, the young woman succeeded in ascending to one of her distant cousins, between the 4th and the 6th degree. She was able to return the photos to the latter and the two women continued to communicate by email.





The interior designer has been sharing her finds and discoveries on social media for several years, including TikTok. Asked by Insider on this story, she specified that she had already had the opportunity to return no less than 200 objects to families, thanks to her research, specifies the HuffPost.