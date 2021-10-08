Shenmue: punchy first trailer for the animated series adapted from the video game

If Shenmue III will have made a lot of noise – not always for the better – the franchise itself continues to expand with the project of an animated series, whose first trailer has just been released.

Shenmue is a cult saga, the first two games of which have left a mark on the minds of their time. The advent of the third title in 2019, desired as the messiah by fans, is far from having won unanimity but remains an interesting old-school experience, first cut for the gaming community … to the detriment of the general public .

An anime by the director of One Punch Man

No matter, Yu Suzuki has other projects for his famous saga like Shenmue: The Animation, an animated series, therefore, whose first trailer has just been released on the occasion of New York Comic Con. The feature film is directed by Chikara Sakurai, the man behind the One Punch Man series or Naruto, the Movie (released in 2012). The latter was notably expressed during the American event, confident… that he had never played in Shenmue titles. “I’m making a movie about a game I couldn’t play, it’s interesting”, he told the panel. Not sure that this speech is the most reassuring, however.





Fortunately, this first trailer seems to transcribe the atmosphere of the saga rather well. The setting takes place in Yokosuka and Hong Kong, and obviously follows the original plot of Ryo Hazuki in his quest for revenge: the whole will also be supported by Yu Suzuki himself., who will assume the role of executive producer to ensure a certain loyalty. The punchy fights and the delicious Asian atmosphere will be in particular, with many dubbing actors from Shenmue III on the program.

Shenmue The Animation will be released in 2022 on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim.