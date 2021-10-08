Shock video – She pushes a woman on a moving subway

A woman is accused of attempted murder for pushing another woman on a moving subway in Times Square station in New York (United States) on Monday morning.

The facts happened on Monday. As the New York Post reports, 29-year-old Anthonia Egregbara charged with attempted murder for pushing another woman, 42, on a running subway in New York.

As the victim waited on the platform at Times Square station, a woman, whom the police force believes to be Anthonia Egregbara, got up and, for no apparent reason, threw it against the train carriage running at full speed. A metro CCTV camera captured the shocking images of the incident.





The victim suffers serious injuries to his face and legs

If she didn’t fall on the rails, the victim was thrown backwards and fell on the platform after hitting the metro. She suffered serious injuries to her face and legs and had to be hospitalized.

At first, the assailant managed to escape, but the police indicated this Tuesday, the day after the events, to have “placed a suspect in detention” following this incident.

Authorities said the two women did not know each other and had not spoken to each other before the assault. “This unprovoked attack was senseless and absurd”, explained the communications director of the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “The city must provide additional mental health services to help those who may endanger themselves and others”.

According to the New York Post, Anthonia Egregbara was already unfavorably known to law enforcement before this incident.