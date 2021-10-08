Should Opel follow the Peugeot model to move upmarket?

We know more about the transformation of Opel. Four years after its takeover by the PSA group (today Stellantis), the German automobile brand wants to reposition itself in the segment known as premium generalists. This is a market segment embodied today by Volkswagen, and on which Peugeot positioned itself in the early 2000s, not without success. For Opel, this decision, announced very discreetly at the beginning of the year after the official merger of PSA and Fiat Chrysler (Stellantis, answers the nagging question of its place in the European automotive landscape.



German quality

Already in 2017, Carlos Tavares, at the time president of the management board of PSA, was struggling to convince the reasons for the takeover of a brand whose sales and market share had collapsed, and which had caused billions of dollars to lose. euros to its former shareholder, the American General Motors. “Opel is a German brand, whether you like it or not, that makes sense,” he replied to dubious journalists. The collective imagination attributed to “Deutsche Qualität” (German quality) is exported extremely well. Moreover, under the impetus of its new shareholder, Opel is setting up in Latin America, the Maghreb, South Africa and Russia. But its Germanic origin was a bit short to explain the mark. Especially since German brands … This is not what is lacking on the market.

The subject took on another dimension after the creation of Stellantis. Fiat and Citroën already occupy the field of generalists. It is urgent to exfiltrate Opel from this status to take it to the top of the segment, like the work carried out with Peugeot.

French engineering

At Opel France, we try to evangelize the spirits. “Opel is German excellence, but it is also a clean and exciting design at the same time”, explains Igor Dumas, General Manager of Opel France. The promise is to create a new Opel that “has nothing to do with yesterday’s Opel”. Except that of German, Opel will have only the name since the brand will develop a range of products on almost all French tools: the EMP2 platform, PureTechs or HDI engines … All developed under the PSA era. In addition, several Opel models are produced in French factories such as the Mokka (the GrandLand X has not been produced in France for a few months). Conversely, the DS4 (a model of a French brand) is produced in Russelsheim, in the historic Opel factory. The German brand no longer even has an R&D center which has been transferred to an outside company. Alone, the design is still located in Russelsheim.

Carlos Tavares: “Opel must unleash creativity at PSA”

For Opel, the essential is actually in the DNA of this brand which celebrated its 120 years and which is breathed into a new design. In 2018, the GTX Experimental concept (photo below) foreshadowed its new identity. More modern, more refined, this concept wanted both to give more stylistic consistency to Opel, while standing out from the other brands of the group, in particular Peugeot with a more aggressive design. If the GrandLandX and CrossLand X were able to adopt the new grille, it is the Astra which must embody this repositioning of the range.





More techno, more modern … The new Astra has the Volkswagen Golf in its sights. But it is not impossible to imagine that before knocking out the number one (by far with 19% of segment share, the second is at 6%), the Astra could in the process upset the Peugeot 308 in progress. launch, also positioned on the premium generalist. In reality, Opel’s role is to seek volumes on the German market where Peugeot is faced with a veritable glass ceiling. It will also be useful in the UK where it is present through the name Vauxhall, a very powerful brand across the Channel.

A Peugeot model?

Can the Peugeot recipe succeed for Opel? First, the lion brand took advantage of an exceptional shooting window with the weakening of its main competitor in France, Renault. Opel, it must face the fierce competition of a Volkswagen largely installed on its domestic market. In addition, the only Astra will not allow Opel to complete its transformation, just as Peugeot had only started its transformation with the 3008, while the 308 of 2014 was already to embody this repositioning. Opel’s product strategy will thus be the real lever to put sales back on a higher segment, and ultimately, drive prices and profits upwards.

Heading towards electric

For Opel, the challenge is to return to the front of the stage in Europe. After having caressed the 10% market share in the early 2000s, the lightning brand had dropped to 2.2% in 2017. Lack of new products, lack of SUVs, aging technologies, and above all a brand universe completely non-existent, Opel pays several decades of underinvestment of its former shareholder. Today, the teams are on the offensive. Igor Dumas launched the Transform Together plan to re-mobilize a disillusioned distribution network. Opel thus promises a new range to revitalize the brand, but above all, a new horizon, that of electrification since it will become, in Europe, 100% electric in 2028. It will thus become the first exclusively electric German brand.