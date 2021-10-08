Singer Adele breaks five years of silence in confession interview

After five years of silence, British singer Adele recounts her anxieties, her divorce, her therapy and her weight loss, in an interview-confession before the release of her new album 30.

Her last interview was in 2016. Coming out of her life as a “recluse”, in her own words, the pop diva allergic to celebrity makes her comeback in a double interview with the British and American editions of Vogue.

“I have to prepare to be famous again, which as everyone knows I don’t like to be”

The Londoner exiled in Los Angeles (United States) talks about the difficulties that marked her passage in her thirties and contributed to forging her opus, the release date of which is not known.

“At 30, my life collapsed without warning”, recalls Adele, 33 years old. “I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and self-redemption.”

She talks about her breakup with her husband Simon Konecki, the founder of a charity, from which she separated in April 2019. “It didn’t suit me anymore. (…) I wasn’t miserable, but I would have been miserable if I hadn’t thought of myself first.”

It is to answer the many questions of his son Angelo, soon to be 9 years old, about this divorce, and the injury it inflicted on him, that this new very personal album was born in particular.

Easy On Me – October 15 pic.twitter.com/7HRvxAfEqy – Adele (@Adele) October 5, 2021

“My son has a lot of questions. Really good questions, really innocent questions, for which I have no answers“, like “Why can’t you live together?”, explains the interpreter of the hits Someone Like You and Hello.

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, with this album, for when he is older, who I am and why I have voluntarily chosen to dismantle his whole life in the pursuit of my own happiness”, she adds.





The lyrics of his songs thus change perspective. “I realized I was the problem“, she explains. “Because every other album was ‘You did this! You did that!'”, corn “maybe it’s me!”

Prone to anxiety, Adele found appeasement thanks to “a lot of therapy” and meditation in particular. Raised by her mother, she reconciled with her father Mark Evans, a Welsh plumber, shortly before her death from cancer last May.

Her salvation, she also finds it in sport: she becomes addicted, does exercise “two or three times a day” and weighs some 45 kilos. “It was never about losing weight, it was about getting strong and giving myself as much time as possible each day away from my phone.”

The 15 Grammy Award-winning singer has confirmed she has been in a relationship with U.S. sports agent Rich Paul since the start of the year. With him she does not feel “not nervous or anxious or exhausted”.

Speaking openly about her lover is an unprecedented step for Adele, reluctant to fame to the point of having considered turning her back on the music industry. She remembers writing to her manager: “It’s not really for me. It’s not what I like about music.”

“I really became famous when Amy Winehouse passed away”, her compatriot who was a source of inspiration, she continues. “And we watched her die in front of our eyes”, she adds, saying that she was also afraid of losing control, she who has “always had a very close relationship with alcohol”.