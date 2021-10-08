SolidLight creates revolutionary holograms!

The start-up Light Field Lab manages to create holographic objects in the real world by playing with the wavelengths of light. It is bluffing.

An Elvis who comes back to life to hold concerts … Tupac who returns on stage sixteen years after his death … and the politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon who has the gift of ubiquity by performing in meetings simultaneously in Lyon and in Aubervilliers … For all these cases, the term hologram has been used and yet they are not really.

It is more of an optical illusion, a reproduction by reflection of an image which was broadcast on a flat screen. A simple mirror tilted at 45 ° will display vertically and in space, the reflection of a flat image. If we rotate around this image, there is no 3D effect, so it is not a hologram. As another 3D effect that looks like a hologram, there are also 3D screens, or 3D frames. The technique used to give the illusion of 3D is then called theautostereoscopy and there is no need for special glasses. Create a real hologram, as in Star wars is much more complicated. Yet this is what has managed to achieve in the United States, a Californian start-up called Light Field Lab with its SolidLight technology.





Until now, holograms were just optical illusions. Light Field Lab creates ” a world that escapes from the screen “. © Light Field Lab

Play with the wavelengths of colors

The process is strongly reminiscent of the famous Holodeck by Star Trek which allows the crew to have fun or practice. SolidLight thus manages to generate objects in the real world by very precisely manipulating the diffusion of the light and, more precisely, of its wavelength. So that the floating object in space is displayed, the light is diffused by a 28-inch panel made up of 2.5 billion pixels, a record! And it’s not just any pixels. Instead of the classics blue, red, green, these are able to deliver precise shades of color.

These are all variations of wavelengths of light that make it possible to construct the shapes of holographic objects in space. With these variations of color waves emitted by these LED, the image comes out of the screen. With SolidLight, the advantage over other technologies that call themselves holographic is that from any viewing angle you can see the hologram and its 3D structure as if you were rotating around a real object. .

In the future, the company plans to go further and create screens with 245 billion pixels, to expand the display surface. A delusional figure when you know that a screen 4K type has 8.2 million pixels.