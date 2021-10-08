Soon two new SUVs at Mazda, the CX-60 and CX-80 offered in plug-in hybrid

Mazda announces the arrival of two new SUVs on the European market. The CX-60 and CX-80 will be placed above the CX-5 and will be offered in a plug-in hybrid version, a first for Mazda in Europe.

Like almost all manufacturers, Mazda is betting big on SUVs. The Japanese manufacturer announces no less than five new products in this category (CX-50, CX-60, CX-70, CX-80, CX-90), including two for Europe, the CX-60 and CX-80.

They will be launched in the next two years and will position themselves above the CX-5, the largest SUV that Mazda currently offers in our market, with a length of 4.55 m. The CX-60 and CX-80 should therefore be quite large. The CX-80 will offer three rows of seats. For the rest, Mazda is still fairly discreet about the characteristics of its future models.





Mazda’s first plug-in hybrid models in Europe

However, we know that to move these large SUVs, Mazda will offer plug-in hybrid versions for the first time in Europe. For the moment, we only know that they will be equipped with a four-cylinder in-line petrol and an electric motor. Other engines will be offered, namely six cylinders in line gasoline and diesel equipped with a micro-hybridization of 48 V.

Finally, from around 2025, Mazda will launch its first electric cars on a dedicated platform. The brand intends to electrify its entire range by 2030. As for Mazda’s current electric model, the MX-30 SUV, it will be offered with a range extender in the form of a piston engine. rotating from the first half of 2022.