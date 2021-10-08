SOS Racisme testing reveals that 45% of temporary employment agencies agree to discriminate at the request of construction clients

In a new test carried out by SOS Racisme, 45% of the temporary employment agencies questioned, all in the construction industry, agree to discriminate against foreign workers or workers of “non-European type”, reveals France Inter this Friday. This telephone testing was carried out last May, with 70 temp agencies in Île-de-France, among the nine main temping brands. They alone represent 19 billion euros in turnover.

All the phone calls were made in less than a week, to avoid suspicion. Each time, the same scenario: one of the members of the testing team poses as the assistant of a fictitious construction company, and claims to have received instructions from her boss. It asks to recruit only “European type” workers.

In the responses of temporary employment agencies, recorded by the SOS Racisme association, we hear in particular: “I did not hear anything but I note it”, “I hear your request but do not write to me”, “if we have no proof of this type of exchange, we can do what is necessary”. In total, nearly one in two agencies surveyed accepted the discriminatory request.

“It is all the more damning that some of them have signed a charter that promotes equality.”

Marie Mescam, head of the legal department of SOS Racisme

“We did not try to push them to discriminate. If we were told no, it ended there”, assures Marie Mescam, head of the legal department of SOS Racisme. “We may pass laws, they are not really enforced. While they are not binding laws.”

Among the targeted brands, Adecco, recently sent back to correctional for ethnic registration, this time obtains an excellent rating. None of its agencies is questioned by testing, unlike other brands such as Proman, Ergalis or Morgan Service. Over 60% of their agencies have agreed to discriminate. For its part, SOS Racisme pleads for a ban on business management for ten years for employers convicted of discrimination, and an obligation of training for all temporary workers.

The association also wishes to challenge the presidential candidates on these questions, too little present in the public debate, according to it.