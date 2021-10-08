Spain eagerly awaits Kylian Mbappé’s France

What follows after this advertisement

The poster is enticing. Spain and France will compete on the lawn of San Siro on Sunday evening (8:45 p.m.) for the 2021 Nations League. The Iberians were very attentive to the victory over the Blues against Belgium in the semi-final this Thursday evening ( 3-2). And the least we can say is that they were impressed. “France is fielding a team that we cannot even imagine in a dream”, coward from the outset ABC before qualifying a little. “Stars who, together, should win by KO as they exhibit a sacred physical power. (…) But France does not always articulate the polished and quality football that one would expect with so many talents ”.

Lucid, the Spanish generalist daily is nonetheless impressed. “France sometimes sins a bit for lack of creativity, even if Pogba is often fair in the game. Griezmann looks like his old version of Atlético and the Hernandez are two bombs who, in theory, should dominate the left side. And all this with Mbappé released, like a bison in a plain meadow when he has space, and Benzema’s delicacy in harmonizing the collective game and hurting the opponent ”, enthuses the publication, which speaks of a team from France “frantic” this Thursday against the Red Devils. Seen from Spain, two men changed the course of this meeting.





Mbappé superstar

For Ace, who greets “The unique offensive power in Europe” of the Blues, this match was marked by “The revolution of Benzema and Mbappé”. A similar bell sound in the columns of Sport, for who “The Mbappé-Benzema association has changed the face of the game for a French team which has never ceased to believe in it”. The pro newspaper Real Madrid liked to see a “Kylian Unleashed”, “MVP of the meeting”. El Mundo also greeted a Mbappé who “Never surrendered”, “Asked for all the balloons and made every effort to try to turn the tide”. Corn Marca, another pro merengue publication, was even stronger there. “Mbappé turns water into wine”, he titled for his chronicle of the match.

The newspaper was less impressed by France than by the demonstration of a Mbappé “On everyone’s lips” on the other side of the Pyrenees. “Deschamps’ team were forced to do what they least like in the second half: create danger without spaces. It’s never her plan and she only does it as a last resort. But she has Mbappé. His partners understood that he was the only solution: like in the neighborhood, the ball goes to the best player and he takes care of the rest ”, can we read. The lethal weapon Kylian Mbappé, our Spanish neighbors admire him as much as they fear it a few days before a final that they are impatiently awaiting …