Spanish hospital claims woman suffers “from homosexuality”: wave of anger across the Pyrenees

the essential

In Spain, a young woman suffering from disorders made an appointment with a gynecologist. The health establishment told her that she suffered from “homosexuality”. The patient complained.

Anger and incomprehension on the other side of the Pyrenees. A Spanish hospital said to a young woman that she “suffered from homosexuality”, explains in its columns the Guardian. Suffering from troubles, she had made an appointment with a gynecologist.

In an article published in the media elDiario.es, the mother of the young woman returns to the meeting. This took place on Monday, October 4. The patient goes to the Reina Sofía hospital in Murcia. The person concerned gives her consent to the establishment for her sexual orientation to be mentioned in her medical report. After consultation, the person concerned receives a notification. The diagnosis is as follows: “current disease: homosexuality”.

In Murcia, sexual orientation, a “disease”?

“I found it funny at first, but it’s not,” responded the young woman. She decides with her mother to inform the local LGBT collective, Galáctico. The structure then officially files a complaint with the regional government of Murcia, the regional health ministry and the regional health service. Very quickly, the collective reacts:





“The World Health Organization removed homosexuality from the list of mental illnesses in 1990, and yet, 31 years later, some healthcare professionals in Murcia regard sexual orientation as a disease,” said Galactyco in a press release posted on social networks.

A mistake” ?

The collective demands explanations and apologies from the health establishment and affirms that the hospital is not at its first attempt: “Our association has received countless reports of degrading treatment due to sexual or gender orientation, affirms the collective. We find it alarming, unacceptable and intolerable that today there are professionals who are responsible for our health, but who ignore the realities of LGBTI people “.

For its part, the regional health service affirmed that “all necessary measures would be taken to establish the facts correctly and proceed accordingly”. The structure, however, claims that an error was made by the health facility “when the patient’s details were collected”.