Speedometer, temperature, air conditioning management… Apple would have great ambitions for CarPlay

What if CarPlay could manage your air conditioning and indicate the outside temperature? Bloomberg claims Cupertino is working on a new version of its vehicle interface, which would have access to more functions in cars.

Currently, the service remains quite limited. If you can make phone calls, use Maps or choose playlists, Apple would also like CarPlay to be able to play with the air conditioning, radios or seats.

This idea of ​​an expansion of functions is however still in its infancy and may never see the light of day, as this requires significant cooperation from car manufacturers.

The current interface of CarPlay.

Sources interviewed by the site confided that this version of CarPlay (called Ironheart internally) could access several new data. This would make it possible to no longer have to juggle between the internal system of the vehicle and that of Apple. The interface could in particular manage:





indoor and outdoor temperature and humidity readings

temperature zones, fans and defrost systems

precise settings for speakers and enclosures

seats and armrests

the speed, tachometer and fuel indicators

If CarPlay is already offered in the majority of recent vehicles, it remains to be seen whether Apple will succeed in convincing manufacturers to embark a new, more invasive version. For several years, the Apple has launched initiatives in the automotive world that do not arouse the enthusiasm of large groups.

As early as 2015, Apple allowed certain manufacturers to create third-party applications for CarPlay. In 2019, Cupertino presented “Car key” to unlock your car from your phone or watch. These two functions remain rather marginal and reserved for a few vehicles. Builders favor their in-house systems, but at the same time risk frustrating customers who request this kind of more advanced integration.

We can therefore imagine that the project Ironheart will take a different form depending on the manufacturer, with some granting more functionality to Apple than others. In the meantime, it seems unlikely that the majority of manufacturers will cede all the functions of their cars to Cupertino and that this new version will become as popular as the current CarPlay.