Steam, Epic Games Store: Weekend Free Games on PC with Battlefield 2042

The weekend is here and for many it’s a deliverance. Deserved rest, soldier! To make the most of your free time, several hobbies are available to you, including, of course, video games. Good news if you are a PC aficionados, the program for the next few days is very interesting.

When you search well, there are always good deals on all platforms. The PC is undoubtedly the machine which offers the most possibilities in the actors who sit on it are numerous: from Steam to the Epic Games Store via Uplay or Origin, there is no shortage of different digital stores and all of them offer free access to games for this weekend. And that also counts for DLC with sometimes substantial prices, so do not hesitate.

PC games on Steam

Battlefield 2042

For this weekend, it’s hard not to mention the highly anticipated Battlefield 2042 which makes itself accessible for free through an open beta, which you can download on Steam this link. Hurry because after tomorrow, this very generous early access will end and you will have to wait for the release of the title on November 19! With this early access, you will therefore have access to the Orbital card and to a selection of operators, weapons and vehicles to enjoy the very immersive experience of DICE and Electronic Arts. Unmissable.

Ghost Recon Wildlands: Fallen Ghost

Now, this is not a full game or a beta but a DLC at the original price of € 14.99. This is the extension Fallen Ghost for Ghost Recon Wildlands, the very nice TPS to devour alone or with others from Ubisoft, which brings new missions, new weapons and above all a great new villain to kill. Hours of content to grab for free on Steam here.

PC game on Epic Games Store

PC Building Simulator

For this week, Epic Games is offering a game with a pretty funny concept. PC Building Simulator is indeed a simulation putting you at the head of your own computer repair company. We had to dare. As a result, you can then tackle the repair but also the diagnosis or through the diagnosis, repair or assembly. The opportunity, finally, to get your hands on a large graphics card? It is available for download at this address until October 14.

PC games on Origin

Battlefield 4: Dragon’s Teeth

Head to EA’s platform with the big DLC Dragon’s teeth for Battlefield 4 who is concerned here .. Normally sold at a price of 14.99 €, this one adds urban environments with four additional maps, weapons and some small new features. He is here accessible on Origin here, so enjoy it.





Battlefield 1: Apocalypse

We stay in the theme with another DLC from another game from the same franchise: in this case, it is Battlefield 1for its extension Apocalypse, normally costing € 14.99 and can be downloaded for free just here. On the program, enough to expand your multiplayer experience with five new maps, six new weapons, new vehicles and more. Perhaps enough to wait until the advent of the next military FPS in the saga, namely, unsurprisingly, ” ‘Battlefield 2042.

Free games on Uplay

Tom Clancy’s: Ghost Recon

If Ghost Recon is a famous series today, it had to start somewhere. Its beginnings were therefore made with Ghost recon in 2001, a cult title whose context took place in the near future (well, at the time), in 2008. Ubisoft was rather nice since the game is given on Ubisoft Connect here. An institution, the air of nothing.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Deep State

In a more recent register, Ghost Recon Breakpoint see his DLC Deep state offered on Uplay by clicking here. Eight new missions are then displayed on the schedule, with an iconic character in its center: Sam Fisher, from the famous Splinter Celle saga. Failing to have a much-requested new game, you can always fall back on this alternate story.

Ghost Recon Wildlands: Fallen Ghost

As on Steam, the DLC Fallen Ghost for Ghost Recon Wildlands is free to download just there and allows you to get your hands on a bunch of new missions, a new villain to eliminate and new weapons to better frag, alone or with friends. You can’t refuse it, especially since it’s free and it saves you from spending fifteen euros all the same.

Have a good game everyone and have a great weekend!