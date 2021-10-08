Stellantis criticized by Opel unions for using short-time work



STELLANTIS CRITICIZED BY OPEL UNIONS FOR THE USE OF PARTIAL UNEMPLOYMENT

BERLIN (Reuters) – Union representatives at the German automaker Opel’s Eisenach plant, which was shut down until 2022 due to a shortage of microchips, accused Opel’s parent company Stellantis on Thursday. abusing short-time working to relocate production.





Opel announced a week ago that around 1,300 employees would be put on short-time work, and that production of the Grandland X SUV would be partially transferred to Sochaux, France.

Stellantis assured Thursday in an email to Reuters that production would resume in early 2022 in Eisenach, but unions fear that the short-time working regime is actually the prelude to a permanent closure of the plant, where Grandland X are assembled. equipped with thermal and rechargeable hybrid engines.

“We are not going to let it go,” warns the head of the factory’s union council, Uwe Loesche, in a statement published Thursday on the IG Metall union website.

In France, several Stellantis unions also criticized at the end of September the application of the partial unemployment agreement which was concluded in the face of a drop in production caused by the shortage of semiconductors.

(Report Victoria Waldersee, with Gilles Guillaume in Paris; French version Tangi Salaün)