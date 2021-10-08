

STELLANTIS: FLEA CRISIS WILL BE WORSE THAN COVID-19, UNION SAYS

MILAN (Reuters) – The impact of the global semiconductor shortage on Stellantis production will be worse and more lasting this year than that caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Italian trade union organization FIM-CISL said on Friday .

The lack of electronic components has forced many car manufacturers around the world to stop production. The Franco-Italian-American manufacturer, born from the merger of PSA and Fiat-Chrysler, for its part suspended its operations in several factories in Europe and the United States, which will translate into 1.4 million vehicles in less this year.





“The semiconductor hurricane is causing production shutdowns that weigh more than the 2020 containment,” said Ferdinando Uliano, secretary general of the FIM-CISL. “The forecast is that such a situation will continue throughout the first half of 2022,” he added.

According to Ferdinando Uliano, in the first nine months of the year, Stellantis released 319,000 cars from its Italian factories, 11% more than over the same period in 2020.

But the union official estimates that it will be difficult to reach over the whole of this year the figure of 461,000 cars produced last year.

“It’s practically impossible, the chip situation is getting worse and we will have other big shutdowns,” he said. He says he expects the same situation regarding the production of vans at the Sevel plant in central Italy.

A meeting at the Italian Ministry of Industry is scheduled for Monday between Stellantis and the unions to discuss production and employment issues in the country.

(Report Giulio Piovaccari; French version Claude Chendjou, edited by Sophie Louet)