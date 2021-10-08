Stocks falling and rates rising after US jobs



EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS, WITH THE EXCEPTION OF LONDON, END DOWN

PARIS (Reuters) – European stock markets, with the exception of London, ended lower on Friday after news of a sharp slowdown in job creation in September which market participants said should not deter the Federal Reserve to begin tightening its accommodative monetary policy.

In Paris, the CAC 40 lost 0.61% to 6,559.99 points. The British Footsie gained 0.25%, supported by oil stocks, and the German Dax lost 0.29%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index fell 0.61%, the FTSEurofirst 300 0.26% and the Stoxx 600 0.28%.

At the time of the European close, Wall Street was moving around equilibrium.

Job growth slowed last month in the United States with 194,000 non-farm jobs created against 366,000 (revised) in August and 500,000 expected according to the Reuters consensus.

The lower-than-expected number of job openings for a second straight month should not prevent the Federal Reserve from announcing a slowdown in its bond purchases later in the year according to several analysts.

“If today’s figures are below expectations, they are not in a position to question the announcement of ‘tapering’ (reduction in asset repurchases) in November (a first increase in interest rates in 2022 could however be called into question by several members of the Fed) “, declared John Plassard at Mirabaud.

“One can however assume that the members of the FOMC would have been more ‘serene’ with a more convincing employment report,” he added in his analysis.

After a week in yo-yo, the Stoxx 600 posted a weekly gain of 1% and the CAC 40 of 0.65% thanks in particular to the agreement in Congress on an increase in the US debt ceiling.





VALUES

The high technology compartment lost 1.44% against the backdrop of rising bond yields. Within the CAC, STMicroelectronics dropped 2.29%, Dassault Systèmes 2.03% and Capgemini 1.65%.

The Stoxx index gained 1.53% with the rise in oil prices: TotalEnergies, BP, Shell and TechnipFMC advanced 1.53% to 5.58%.

British tourism-related values ​​ended up higher after Britain decided to lift the quarantine submitted to travelers from 47 destinations. IAG gained 1.64%.

The distributor Casino lost 3.76%, the red light of the SBF 120, after the announcement by its e-commerce subsidiary Cnova (-6.47%) of the abandonment of its forecasts and the postponement of its capital increase .

RATE

After initially trending down after the US employment report, bond yields started to rise sharply again, with the market estimating that the Federal Reserve should soon begin a ‘tapering’ despite a number of new creations. posts lower than expected.

The ten-year Treasury bill yield is up more than four basis points to 1.6048%, its highest in four months.

The European bond market followed suit, the German ten-year having recorded a peak since June 22 at -0.146%.

In addition, euro area money markets now judge the probability of a ten basis point rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) at around 60% in December 2022.

Christine Lagarde, the president of the institution, said on Friday that the ECB should not precipitate the tightening of its monetary policy because this could threaten the recovery in the monetary bloc.

CHANGES

On the foreign exchange side, the dollar fell 0.15% against a basket of benchmark currencies.

The euro took the opportunity to rise to $ 1.1566.

OIL

Oil prices are up, with Brent gaining 1.15% to $ 82.89 per barrel and US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) 1.71% to $ 79.64 after crossing $ 80 for the first time since November 2014.

(Laetitia Volga, edited by Jean-Stéphane Brosse)